WENATCHEE - According to our news partner, Newsradio 560 KPQ, a fire in the 200 block of Antles Street in south Wenatchee burned to the ground early Wednesday.
Operations Chief Andy Davidson says fire crews responded and knocked down the blaze just before 7 a.m.
Chelan County Fire District 1 Operations Chief Andy Davidson says the fire started inside the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Crews finished mopping up the scene at around 8 a.m.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
