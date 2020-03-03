WARDEN - A wind-driven wildfire near Warden was contained Tuesday afternoon after a controlled burn got out-of-control.
Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 4 and 5 were able to contain the blaze that was burning along Road R Southeast, between Road 11 and Road 12 Southeast, south of Warden, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg said irrigation district officials were burning ditch banks during a controlled burn Tuesday morning. Despite having a water tender on scene during the burn, high winds caused the fire to get out of control, burning well over 50 acres, an unusually large wildfire for early March.
No structures were threatened during the fire and no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.