MALAGA - It’s a creature bound to distract nearly anyone from their duties whether their fighting fire or not. Over the weekend, a den of Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes was uncovered by a dozer and discovered by a crews fighting the Colockum Fire on foot near Malaga.
Fire Public Information Officer and Pasco Firefighter Ben Shearer says crews come across a lot of wildlife, but rattlesnakes are rare.
Central Washington University Herpetologist Adrian Slade acknowledged the news of the snakes by saying that the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake is the only breed of rattlesnake in Washington state.
“They are much smaller than us, eat mainly deer mice, and don’t want anything to do with humans. Their first line of defense is flight, their last defense is to stand their ground. In the summertime, they group up in small numbers to breed and exchange genetic material from different populations. That is likely what was going on in this instance,” Slade stated.
Experts say this breed of snake prefers drier habitats, but Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes avoid deserts and instead live in prairies, grasslands, brush, and sometimes in woods, forests, along streams, rock ledges, and caves. Oftentimes, many females will gather at a single den to give birth.
Specialists add that Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes are considered “least concern” due to their large stable populations and large distribution.
(1) comment
Let the fire run through that area and put it out later.
