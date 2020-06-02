CHELAN - A fire that breaks out in close proximity to a fuel pump is always precarious, but quick action by fire crews reduced that chances of a potential explosion early Tuesday.
At about 4:03 a.m., Chelan County Fire District 7 firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at the 76 gas station and convenience store at 302 E. Woodin Ave. in downtown Chelan.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen on the roof which caused it to partially collapse. The fire was brought under control 88 minutes later with no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
