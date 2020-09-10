BRIDGEPORT - Fire crews appear to be winning the battle between they and the blaze that’s consumed 177,605 acres in Douglas County.
Just before 3 p.m., fire crews announced 41% containment of the Pearl Hill Fire; the goal is to fully contain the blaze by Monday, September 14.
Firefighters say the most active flank of the blaze is the northwest portion of the fire between Bridgeport and the Columbia River.
Firefighters intend to limit the fire’s spread toward the south by constructing fire line from Dyer Hill west to the Columbia River.
In addition to the Pearl Hill Fire, 45% of the Apple Acres Fire near Chelan is contained.
