EPHRATA - A homeless person reportedly confessed that they were the cause of Saturday night’s fire in downtown Ephrata.
Ephrata Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Graff says he and his staff were called out to the fire at around 9 p.m. Graff says Grant PUD-owned spools that used to contain power cables caught fire next to a Moore Furniture warehouse off 2nd Street near Bellissimo Salon.
It reportedly took 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.
Damage was mostly contained to the spools, but a couple of items in the warehouse were burned due to the fire’s close proximity to the building.
Fire officials say a transient confessed to starting the fire accidentally. The homeless person was reportedly cooking in a ring of rocks when it began to burn uncontrollably setting the spools alight.
The individual who started that blaze has not been cited.
No one was hurt.
