EPHRATA - With Independence Day less than two weeks away, roadside firework retailers are beginning to populate Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant, and Adams counties.
Yes, there’s public concern, but under Gov. Jay Inslee’s temporary order, firework stands are deemed as "essential."
KIMA Yakima reached out to the Governor’s Office on Tuesday and was informed that Phase 1 regulations allow curbside retail, which includes fireworks stands.
Firework stand employees are required to comply with all curbside retail requirements such as: frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and wearing a facemask.
Washingtonians can purchase fireworks from Sunday, June 28 until Sunday, July 5.
(4) comments
Its getting hotter than the gates of hadies, no moisture, we are heading into wildfire season, big time troubles with virus effecting everyone, INCLUDING the firefighters. And its O.K. to have fireworks??? Proof that education has zero bearing on a brains I.Q.
The sheep will scream loud because they can't celebrate our independence so the fearless leader calls it essential...
Not essential..destroy dogs and our lakes what are u thinking Inslee.
He can never please you republicans!
