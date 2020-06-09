MOSES LAKE - A firework show without any nearby spectators is set to happen at McCosh Park on Saturday, July 4 in Moses Lake. Handled by the Moses Lake Spring Festival Committee, this year’s display won’t be prefaced with a Freedom Fest carnival, live entertainment, and vendors.
The lack of activity ahead of the fireworks show is a precautionary move in observance of our community’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Spectators are being asked to stay out of McCosh Park during the firework show.
Spring Fest President Sean Sallis says Western Display Fireworks will light the fuses starting at 10 p.m.
The regularly scheduled Moses Lake Farmers Market is still scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that same day.
Oh Bullshit there is a Farmers Market every Sat..they had a Fucking March of 300...bunch a dips hits with camp and coffee rubbing each others groins...Throw a Freedom Party you chicken shit's
