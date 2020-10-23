BLAINE - The state Department of Agriculture has located an Asian giant hornet nest in the town of Blaine, the first such nest found in the U.S.
The agency plans to try to eradicate the next on Saturday.
“The successful detection of a nest comes after a WSDA trapper collected two live Asian giant hornets on Oct. 21, caught in a new type of trap the agency had placed in the area,” WSDA officials stated. “Two more hornets, also living, were found in another trap the morning of Oct. 22 when WSDA staff arrived in the area to tag the previously trapped hornets with radio trackers and follow one back to the nest.”
Entomologists were able to attach the trackers to three hornets, one of which led them to the discovery of the nest Thursday afternoon. The nest was found inside the cavity of a tree on private property near an area cleared for a residential home.
“While Asian giant hornets normally nest in the ground, they are occasionally found nesting in dead trees,” state officials said. “Dozens of the hornets were seen entering and exiting the tree while the WSDA team was present.”
WSDA has been searching for the nests since the first hornets were caught earlier this year. At least 18 Asian giant hornets have been reported in Whatcom County over the last several months. The state has been attempting to locate nests and eradicate the invasive pest.
(2) comments
They are also here in Moses Lake
The property owner told them where to look, where is that in the story?
