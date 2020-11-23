SPOKANE - Coronavirus has claimed the life of a child in eastern Washington. It’s the first child to die of the deadly virus east of the Cascades and only the fourth person between the ages 0-19 in Washington state to succumb to the illness since the pandemic began. KREM reports that the child lived in Spokane County.
“While we feel every death we report is tragic, we do want to recognize that the loss of a child’s life is something that hits a community particularly hard,” said interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez.
Medical research indicates that minors do not contract COVID-19 as easily as adults; they also experience weaker symptoms.
Prior to Spokane County’s COVID-induced child death, two children died in Pierce County and one died in King since the start of the pandemic.
The age of the child was not disclosed.
How many kids will have to pay for people not taking the precautions and to not be selfish. To realize this is an issue. Im sure most people who claim "wearing a mask infringes on your freedoms and this is my choice" are also pro-life. Be better, help save lives by being a bigger person and taking precautions. If America is as great as we say, then our economy will eventually recover, for now let's make the better choice and get the ego out of the way.
