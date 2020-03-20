MOSES LAKE - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant Count has increased to 11, including the first case in Moses Lake.
Confirmed cases in Quincy are up to seven, according to the Grant County Health District. Two cases are in Mattawa and one each in Ephrata and Moses Lake. The new case in Moses Lake is a male patient. Of the three new cases, two are in Quincy, including one patient who is a close contact of a previously reported cases.
Seventy people have tested negative for the virus, with more than 70 test results pending.
“We expect the virus is present throughout our county and are urging residents to protect themselves and their families by limiting their public exposure and exposure to anyone outside of their immediate family,” health district officials stated.
Along with continuing to practice social distancing, the health district is reporting if you must go out in public, “it is now appropriate and recommended to cover your mouth and nose with some time of face mask.” Medical grade masks should be saved for health care workers.
Anyone at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are advised to shelter in place. This includes elderly and anyone with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
What does “shelter-in-place” mean:
- Stay home and out of public places (e.g., retail stores, post offices, parks, offices), workplaces, places of worship, and local public conveyances (e.g., buses, taxis, ride-shares).
- Limit your visitors to only those who are essential. Maintain 6 ft from each other if possible and do not allow any sick visitors. Do not go to other people’s homes.
- Ask for assistance from friends and family. Try to find others who can run necessary errands and go shopping for essential items for you.
- If you must go out in public, cover your face and nose with a mask or other covering. Homemade or sewn cloth masks, bandannas or handkerchiefs, are acceptable to use during this time. We are requesting that surgical and other medical/construction-grade masks be saved for front-line healthcare workers. You should not go out except for seeking medical care.
- You can and should go outdoors, if you can do it safely. Activities such as walking, hiking and biking are encouraged. Avoid common areas. If you encounter someone while outdoors, stay at least 6 ft away and keep your interaction brief.
Across the state, more than 1,500 people have tested positive, resulting in 83 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
