MOSES LAKE - Adams County has reported its first positive test for COVID-19, while confirmed cases in Grant County are up to 18.
The Adams County Health Department was notified by Othello Community Hospital on Saturday of the first confirmed case in the county. The patient is and has been at home in self-isolation. Health department staff are also investigating three probable cases linked to the confirmed case. The Health Department is working with the patient to identify and quarantine any close contacts.
The Grant County Health District on Saturday reported seven new cases, bringing the total number to 18, which includes 12 cases in Quincy, four in Mattawa and one each in Ephrata and Moses Lake. Test results are pending for more than 130 individuals, according to the health district.
Across the state, nearly 1,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in at least 94 deaths, according to the state Department of Health
“Five of the most recent cases are Quincy residents. The other two are from Mattawa. Even though there has been significant spread in Quincy and Mattawa, there are pending tests from all communities and we should expect cases will be confirmed in other parts of the county,” health district officials stated.
Health district staff have contacted hundreds of people connected to the 18 confirmed cases to inform those in close contact to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“This virus is not limited to those who have positive results or symptoms,” health district officials stated. “Yet people with the virus and no symptoms unknowingly pass the virus to others. At this time, you should use all precautions to protect yourselves and others. There is community spread within Grant County and you may have contact with people who are ill every time you go out into public spaces such as the grocery or other stores and the doctor’s office. Stay home as much as you can. If you do need to go out, stay six feet away from people when possible, wear a mask, and wash your hands as soon as you get home.”
The health district is urging residents who are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to shelter in place. This includes residents who are age 60 and older, and those with underlying health conditions.
