SPOKANE - Meteorologists say wintry-looking weather is on the way in north central Washington.
According to the National Weather Service out of Spokane, snow is expected to blanket a large area between Moses Lake and Wenatchee to as far south as Othello and areas just north of Coulee City late Friday morning into the early afternoon.
The Moses Lake and Quincy areas can expect snow accumulation of up to a half inch and the Coulee City area could get as much as three inches.
The chance of snow will dissipate into the latter portion of the afternoon but will return at night.
Overall, the high temperature range is expected to be between 31-36 degrees on Friday and the ensuing days and lows will be in the mid to low 20s.
