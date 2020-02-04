WASHINGTON, D.C. - Last Wednesday was a historical day for digital equity advocates wanting to close the gap on America’s "digital divide." National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) Executive Director Angela Siefer and representatives of two NDIA affiliates were witnesses to the first-ever Congressional hearing focused on digital equity.
- The National Digital Inclusion Alliance is a unified voice for home broadband access, public broadband access, personal devices and local technology training and support programs. Digital Inclusion refers to the activities necessary to ensure that all individuals and communities, including the most disadvantaged, have access to and use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).
- Digital Equity is a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy and economy. According to the NDIA’s website, Digital Equity is necessary for civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning, and access to essential services.
The hearing on Jan. 29 was about “Empowering and Connecting Communities through Digital Equity and Internet Adoption.” Members of the congressional subcommittee heard witness testimony that reportedly dispelled the myth that filling the gaps in rural broadband infrastructure in the U.S. will by itself, “bridge the digital divide."
During her testimony, Siefer unveiled the other layer that afflicts communities causing the so-called “digital divide.”
“…about fourteen million urban households (in major metro areas as well as smaller cities and towns) and 4 million rural households, still lacked broadband subscriptions of any kind, including mobile data plans. What did 60% of unconnected urban residents have in common with more than half of the unconnected rural households? They all had household incomes below $35,000. Households with incomes less than $35,000 make up 28% of all U.S. households but they account for 60% of those without any broadband internet service.
We do need to address the lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas. It is a serious problem. But, it is just one barrier to individuals and communities being able to fully participate in society today. The other common barriers, no matter where one lives, are the costs of internet service and devices, plus digital literacy skills. Simplistically equating “the digital divide” with just one of these barriers increases the division in our country,” Siefer told congress.
Ephrata, Washington-based internet service provider iFIBER Communications acknowledged the affordability issue for select demographics.
iFIBER CEO Kelly Ryan says the company’s internet service premiums are kept in check to mitigate affordability issues. Though Ryan says the company is approaching Grant PUD and possibly other utility districts in the area it serves about formulating a subsidy program that could allow qualifying customers to pay a fraction of regular rates.
Does, iFIBER CEO Kelly Ryan, really want Grant County PUD to subsidize low income household's internet?? Isn't it enough that the PUD has committed the finances to provide wholesale Fiber internet connections throughout Grant county at an incredible expense?? The expense for internet providers to hook up the internet provider's customers to the Fiber connection is fairly inexpensive (I believe it's about $30 dollars a month per customer) when you compare that to the fact that PUD will have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Fiber project for PUD Customers / Owners by the time the project is complete.
If IFiberone wants to offer a Subsidized connection then that is something IFiberone should do on their own dime and not ask the PUD to reduce rates for connections.. If IFiberone wants to install the Fiber to each house one their own then I would support wholeheartedly that IFiberone could charge however little they wanted to for the connection. But asking for cheaper connections for a Fiber system that struggles itself and is being installed as a benefit to the Ratepayer/Owner and a matter of fairness just seems "too much"..
