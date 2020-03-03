Breakfast 1.JPG

Moses Lake Police Officer Scott Ent visits with a Midway student as she eats breakfast.

 Lynne Lynch/City of Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Elementary school students will have some special visitors this week as part of National School Breakfast week.

First responders, including Moses Lake police and firefighters, Grant County deputies, Grant County Fire District 5 and the Washington State Patrol, are serving breakfast throughout the week and visiting with the students.

Moses Lake Fire Capt. Dave Holle and Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Anderson greet a student walking into Midway Elementary School's cafeteria. 

Law enforcement and firefighters made stops at Sage Point, Peninsula and Midway elementary school Tuesday morning and will visit the seven other elementary schools throughout the week.

First responder visits are scheduled for Larson and North on Wednesday; Knolls Vista, Longview and Park Orchard on Thursday; and Garden Heights and Lakeview on Friday.

The event not only gives police and firefighters a chance to make a positive impact to the young students, but encourages students to start their day with a healthy breakfast.

National School Breakfast Week was started in 1989 as a way to raise awareness of the School Breakfast Program and to promote the link between eating a healthy breakfast, academic achievement and healthy lifestyles.

