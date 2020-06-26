MOSES LAKE - The first samples of the summer in Moses Lake shows toxic blue-green algae is back.
The Grant County Health District collected water samples from the lake on Tuesday in response to reports of an algae bloom and reports of illness and rashes after swimming in the lake.
The sample returned with a toxin level well above the 6μg/L state recreational guidelines for microcystin toxins, according to the health district. The samples were collected from Blue Heron Park (106μg/L) and Connelly Park (190μg/L).
Health district officials say it is reasonable to assume the toxic algae is present in all parts of the lake.
Warning signs have been posted around the shoreline. The signs will remain until the lake is clear of the toxic algae.
Testing will continue every two weeks throughout the summer by volunteers form the Cyanobacteria Surveillance by Citizens, Users and Managers (CSCUM) monitoring group.
The health district is advising people to avoid all contact with the lake water, including recreational activities. Keep all pets and livestock away from the lake water and clean caught fish well and discard their guts.
The toxins present in the algae can cause serious illness in people, pets and livestock. Symptoms take 30 minutes to 24 hours to appear and include gastrointestinal distress from nausea/vomiting, abdominal pain/distention, whole body weakness, severe thirst, jaundice, a rapid or weak pulse, and rarely shock progressing to death.
(3) comments
close the lake..drain the lake
Carp, carp and more carp. Time to drain the lake in October and get them all out of here!!!!!
Close the entire world, it's a dangerous place.
