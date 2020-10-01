(In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News erroneously reported that the elk was killed on Sept. 27. On Thursday, Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the elk had been killed on Sunday, Sept. 20).
Killing an elk too exhausted to move after it was rescued from a canal after it spent hours struggling to escape may seem unscrupulous to some, but the law is law according to Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife.
On Sunday Sept. 20, a large bull elk was reportedly rescued from an irrigation canal after it spent several hours struggling to escape. Immobilized by exhaustion, the animal reportedly remained stationary. The animal's rescuers were a group of farmers who briefly left and came back an hour later to find the animal had been shot with a bow and was in the process of being butchered on site by two people who were not involved in the rescue.
Those who rescued the elk are 'crying foul,' but the law begs to differ.
On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to a Fish and Wildlife law enforcement officer who says her department investigated the incident and came to the conclusion that the archer was within his legal right to kill and dress the animal. The elk was killed on Bureau of Land Management land which is public land and falls under the legal jurisdiction of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
When the elk was killed, it was considered as being hunted during the state's early archery season which ended Sept. 24. Washington's early archery season allows hunting of all elk and the plot of land where the elk was killed does not require hunters wear orange or pink hunting gear.
While many argue that the manner in which the elk was killed is unethical, Washington does not enforce a 'fair chase rule.' "Fair Chase," is defined the ethical, sportsmanlike, lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over such game animals.
(2) comments
Why don't you give the names of the hunters that killed this Elk.....I would like to go wack their dog. See how they feel, a bunch of amateurs.
While I am not going to take sides on this -- Your comment is not only dumb but threatening to take the law into your own hands is not only STUPID to do but also an illegal threat..
