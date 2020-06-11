CHELAN FALLS - A group of agricultural workers in Chelan Falls have come down with coronavirus.
Recent testing of a group of workers living in a particular housing facility were tested.
Test results indicated that five individuals out of the entire pool of people examined contracted COVID-19.
The five farmworkers who tested positive are in isolation.
(2) comments
OMG....how can this happen? Didn't they get the worthless governor's memo? Eyeroll
Spoken like a true moron
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.