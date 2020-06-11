dfs

CHELAN FALLS - A group of agricultural workers in Chelan Falls have come down with coronavirus.

Recent testing of a group of workers living in a particular housing facility were tested.

Test results indicated that five individuals out of the entire pool of people examined contracted COVID-19.

The five farmworkers who tested positive are in isolation.

cryingtoddlerlibs

OMG....how can this happen? Didn't they get the worthless governor's memo? Eyeroll

Matt Anderson

Spoken like a true moron

