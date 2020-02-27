MOSES LAKE - Five students from the Big Bend Community College Agriculture program have qualified to compete at the National Professional Agricultural Student Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota next month.
The national conference includes about 600 career-ready professional agricultural students, college advisors and industry representatives. It gives students an opportunity to network with industry professionals, go on agriculture tours and participate in career exploration activities.
Students also get to show off their skills and knowledge through specialized tests and team and individual competitions.
The five Big Bend students competing this year are Hunter Duke, Career Development; Bethany Safe, Crop Specialist; Alonso Hernandez, Job Interview; Darren Saum, Job Interview; and Gage Mickelsen, Dairy Specialist.
All five students will also participate in the conference’s College Bowl competition.
“These rising stars from Big Bend’s Agriculture Department have been preparing to compete nationally in their various disciplines while juggling school, work, sports, fundraising, and their personal lives — no small feat,” stated Ethan Tonnemaker, Big Bend Agriculture program coordinator. “These students have been handling their responsibilities with an air of relaxed positivity. This resolve is a testament to their character, and the values espoused by the agricultural community as a whole.”
The national conference kicks off March 17.
