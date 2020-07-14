MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting five COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 862 during the pandemic.
One previously reported case was found to be a resident of another county and the case was removed from Grant County’s total. Tuesday’s new cases are residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
Hospitalizations remain unchanged from Monday, with 11 Grant County residents with COVID-19 currently in the hospital.
According to the state Department of Health, about 7,500 Grant County residents have been tested for the virus, with a positive test rate of about 11.5 percent.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 58
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 210 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 236
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 12
- Quincy: 206 (+1)
- Royal City: 86 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 21
- Warden: 29 (+1)
Statewide, more than 42,300 COVID-19 cases — up 554 from Monday — have been confirmed and at least 1,400 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. More than 718,000 Washington residents have been tested for the virus, with about 5.9 percent of tests returning positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.