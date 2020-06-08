MOSES LAKE - Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed since Friday in Grant County, bringing the countywide total to 250 cases.
The new cases are from Moses Lake and the rural Othello area, according to the Grant County Health District. Test turnaround time was two to three days. Exposure settings include contact with a confirmed case, a family gathering, community exposure and two cases are still under investigation.
An estimated 158 cases are pending test results. Of the 250 confirmed cases, three patients are currently hospitalized and 124 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 57
- Moses Lake: 63
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 3
- Quincy: 86
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
Statewide, more than 24,000 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,161 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. A total of about 410,200 people have been tested, with about 5.9 percent of the tests returning positive.
