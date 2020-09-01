OTHELLO - A teacher at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello has tested positive for coronavirus.
The report about the positive case comes five days after the start of the school year for the Othello School District. The teacher is working from home, but as a result of potential exposure due to being in close proximity to the infected staff member, three additional teachers are self-quarantining pending the outcome of testing. All classes in the Othello School District are online, but there was district’s new teacher day was held Aug. 24 and an all staff orientation occurred on Aug. 25. All quarantined teachers are working and will continue to serve students in the interim.
The district released a following statement regarding potential additional cases:
“Another grade level teacher who is displaying COVID symptoms is quarantined and working from home pending the outcome of testing. Two further staff members are quarantined either due to potential exposure from a family member who has tested positive or who is displaying COVID symptoms. We have a total of nine staff members at Scootney Springs who are currently quarantined. One is due to a positive test result. One is displaying symptoms but is awaiting test results. One staff member lives with a family member who is COVID positive. The others are quarantined due to potential exposure,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst.”
Hurst says the current quarantine situations reaffirms the district’s belief that Othello School District made the right choice by electing to open the school year with an online learning model.
“If students had been in these classrooms we could be looking at a situation where at least a cohort group could be quarantined for a period of time. The potential would exist for the whole school community to be quarantined, which would have a negative impact on our community.”
Othello School District requires all employees to wear masks when working in proximity with others. The district encourages the use of masks, social distancing, and proper sanitation habits to help slow the spread of COVID in the Othello community.
