QUINCY - Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Saturday near Quincy.
Seattle resident Ashkon Nima, 27, was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstech west on Road 5 Northwest, approaching Road T Northwest, when he collided with an eastbound 2018 Nissan Altima as Nima was attempting to turn south onto Road T, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the driver of the Nissa, 41-year-old Rock Island resident Miguel Mendoza Carrion, reportedly veered off the road and up a small dirt embankment. The Subaru was knocked back about 50 feet, spinning out of control.
Four passengers in the Nissan were taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Alma Padilla Sanchez, 34, of Rock Island, had minor injuries and three children, ages 10, 12 and 14, were treated and released. Mendoza Carrion was later given a ride to the Quincy hospital for treatment.
Nima and his passenger, 27-year-old Seattle resident Andrea Woods, were both treated on scene by EMS.
Deputies say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Nima was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.