Don’t forget to pack your face mask.
That’s the message Alaska Airlines is sending to passengers flying out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee and elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the airline announced that it will require passengers to wear masks at all times, unless they’re eating or drinking. If a passenger refuses, flight attendants will issue a warning in the form of a yellow slip.
The infraction will go on a passenger’s travel history report which will be reviewed with the possibility of their travel privileges being temporarily suspended, according to the Alaska Airlines website.
“We’re counting on both our guests and employees to be considerate of one another to wear face coverings and contribute to our constant effort to keep everyone healthy and safe,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president.
Kids 2 or younger and those with medical issues will be excluded from the rule which is set to take effect in early July.
Alaska says customers will be required to sign a health agreement that gives their consent to wear a mask.
The airline says it will provide masks to anyone who doesn’t have one on hand.
“We realize a piece of fabric across your nose and mouth is probably not your ideal way to travel,” it reads on Alaska’s website. “But if we all take that small step while flying, we’ll be better off in the long run.”
(1) comment
Then might I suggest you change your names to marxist airlines and leave Alaska out if it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.