SEATTLE - If you’re booked to fly via Alaska Airlines but are concerned about potential exposure to coronavirus, the airline says its willing help.
On Monday, Alaska Airlines announced what it’s doing to protect passengers against the illness. The commercial carrier says it will waive change fees for tickets purchased between Feb. 27 through March 12 with original travel between Feb. 27 and June 1.
For those who buy tickets but choose not to travel, you can cancel your trip and deposit your funds into My Account Wallet for future travel. Tickets must be changed or canceled prior to the departure of your original flight.
In addition to the "peace of mind" waiver, Alaska Airlines is enhancing aircraft cleaning between flights. The airline also stated that it will not be refilling used cups in First Class. The carrier is also encouraging its passengers to travel with hand sanitizer and/or anti-bacterial wipes.
(2) comments
I'm tired of hearing about coronavirus , give me a budvirus.
So why do they refill coach from the same large water bottle.., these planes fly to Mexico the home of Corona Beer; do the math?
