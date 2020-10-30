Befitting for the occasion, a large portion of us weren’t born the last time a Blue Moon shined in the night sky on Halloween.
The Blue Moon will return on Halloween night for the first time in 75 years. According to NASA, “Blue Moon” is commonly used to described the second full moon in a calendar month.
The Halloween full moon is a Blue Moon by modern definition. Past observers have used the same name differently, in a season with four full Moons instead of three, the third full Moon used to be (and sometimes still is) called “blue.”
The Moon will appear full from everywhere on Earth on October 31st. Like all full Moons, the Blue Moon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise. It is highest overhead in the late night and very early morning hours.
The term “Blue Moon” refers to the full Moon’s timing, not its color. After October 2020, the next Blue Moons will take place in August 2023, May 2026, and December 2028.
(1) comment
Vote conservative
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.