According to data released by the Pew Research Center, 2020 marks a milestone for Latinos not only in eastern Washington, but in all of America. For the first time, Latin-Americans are the nation’s largest racial minority in a U.S. presidential election, with a record 32 million projected to be eligible to vote; accounting for 13.3% of all eligible voters.
However, the number of Latinos eligible to vote is well-below the 60 million Latinos who reside in the country. Only about half of Latinos in the U.S. are eligible to vote. 18.9% are not eligible because they aren’t citizens and 31.2% are under 18 years of age. 61% of male Latino voters are Democrats and 37% are Republican. 70% of all female Latino voters are Democrats and 28% are Republicans.
My cousin is at home sick.........can I cast his vote for him?
This article is inherently racist because it's pointing out a different group of people. We're all Americans.
Using the emergency room as your primary care provider is a free way to birth babies. me no understand system huh??
