MOSES LAKE - For the third day in a row, the Grant County Health District is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
An estimated 106 cases are pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases. Of the 182 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized and 71 are listed as recovered. A total of 1,840 Grant County residents have tested negative for the virus.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 34
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 15,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 870 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
