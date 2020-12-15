The wildland firefighter who barely survived the Twisp River Fire in Okanogan County in 2015 has forged a new business from that harrowing experience.
'Forged by Fire' apparel is a clothing line recently founded by Daniel Lyon.
Firefighters Richard Wheeler, Andrew Zajac and Tom Zbyszewski were killed and Lyon suffered full-body burns when the crew’s vehicle was overcome with flames while attempting to escape the blaze over five years ago.
Lyon underwent his last surgery in April of 2019 after enduring three years of medical treatment.
‘Forged by Fire’ is the branding message printed on many of Lyon's clothing items. Forged by Fire sells hats, shirts, and tank tops for men and women.
Forged by Fire is a non-profit that takes a portion of its proceeds to support The Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
You can check out Forged by Fire at www.forgedbyfireapparel.com
