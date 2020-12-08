LOUISVILLE - Just four games into her collegiate career, former Cashmere High School standout Hailey Van Lith is already making an impact for No. 2 Louisville.
The 2020 Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in Washington has started all four games for the Cardinals, averaging 18 points 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Van Lith scored a season-high 21 points in Louisville’s 116-75 win over DePaul on Dec. 4.
Van Lith was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 30 after averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in her first two games. She’s the first Louisville women’s basketball player to earn Freshman of the Week honors since 2016.
The 5-foot-7 guard has also been named to three award watch lists, including the Nancy Lieberman Award recognizing the top point guard in the country, the ACC Newcomer Watch List and the Naismith Trophy Watch List recognizing the player of the year in women’s college basketball.
Van Lith led Cashmere to a 24-1 record her senior season, finishing her career as the all-time leading scorer in Washington history. She averaged 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 4.7 assists per game her senior year. Van Lith was rated the No. 2 point guard recruit in the country.
(1) comment
Wow what an impressive start
