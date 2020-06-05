The State’s Department of Health released a report this week that states that a nursing assistant out of Douglas County is under investigation for diverting patient medication for personal use.
The public report reads that Tanya Jones, a former caregiver at Confluence Health, diverted oxycodone, which belonged to a patient, for her own use in April 2019.
Between September 2019 to October 2019, Jones allegedly diverted oxycodone and tramadol for personal use.
On October 30, 2019, submitted a urinalysis that yielded results that can’t be disclosed at this time.
Disciplinary action is pending as the investigation continues.
