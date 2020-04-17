PULLMAN - Former Washington State Cougar and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard is stepping up to help student athletes at his alma mater.
Dillard helped cover the costs of care packages that were sent to every student athlete at Washington State. The packages included strength and conditioning items, nutritional supplements and resistance bands.
The packages were sent to all athletes across the 15 sports offered at Washington State.
Because of COVID-19 stay-at-home order, students athletes don’t have access to on-campus training facilities and nutritional programs or private gyms, as many athletes have left Pullman as WSU moved to online classes.
Dillard, a former third-team AP All-American offensive tackle at WSU, was selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Eagles and started four games as a rookie.
