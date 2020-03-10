OLYMPIA - A former Grant County Superior Court judge and Ephrata-based attorney will pay $230,000 in fines and court fees for violating Washington’s campaign finance law.
In a judgement entered Friday, Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene acknowledged they violated campaign finance law several times when they sent a 2014 mailer in the election for Grant County prosecutor, and concealed that they were the source of the mailer, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The state Public Disclosure Commission raised concerns about “what appeared to be incomplete, deceptive, or untrue answers to staff’s questions” by Moberg and Greene, and the case was referred to Ferguson’s office. In January, a judge confirmed the concerns, ruling the two violated the law by concealing their sponsorship of a political mailer and for failing to register and report as a political committee. The judge also ruled Greene unlawfully used a fake name to identify the sponsor of an electioneering communication.
“This judgement demonstrates that intentionally violating Washington’s campaign finance laws and lying to investigators about your conduct will result in a significant penalty,” Ferguson stated.
Moberg has been ordered to pay $115,000 in civil penalties and $115,000 for costs associated with bring the case. Greene has been ordered to pay $13,872 in civil penalties and $6,128 in court fees.
“Mr. Moberg cooperated with the investigation, but the Attorney General’s office ultimately made the choice to pursue a complaint against him for failing to make it clear that he loaned the money to Mr. Greene for the flyer, even though the State’s own investigator, Phil Stutzman, acknowledged that Mr. Moberg’s answer to his question about whether he helped fund the mailer was perhaps ‘technically accurate,’” said Moberg's attorney, Lori Worthington Hurl. “The Attorney General’s statement that Mr. Moberg lied is contrary to the PDC investigator’s admission, in which he acknowledges that Mr. Moberg was telling the truth and that his question was answered in a way that was technically accurate. There was also no determination by the court that Mr. Moberg intentionally violated the law – and we deny that he ever did so,” said Lori Worthington Hurl.
“The amount of this settlement is grossly excessive, especially when considering other cases resolved by the PDC and the Attorney General’s office, but Mr. Moberg needed to put this behind him and Mr. Greene. Mr. Greene has stage IV lung cancer and only a few months to live. Spending his days in trial instead of receiving much needed cancer treatment was not an option,” said Hurl. “Mr. Moberg will continue to work hard to practice law with the honesty and integrity that has defined his career to date.”
“Grant County Concerned Voters” mailer
In 2014, incumbent Angus Lee ran against challenger Garth Dano for Grant County prosecutor.
In early October, a mailer arrived at voters’ homes, endorsing Lee and attacking Dano’s character. The flyer identified “Grant County Concerned Voters” as the sponsor, but no such group was ever registered with the PDC or filed any reports, meaning no public information was available to determine who was behind the mailing and how much money was spent, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The PDC received complaints about the flyer and launched an investigation, which uncovered email communications between Greene, Moberg and a South Dakota-based printer the two had worked with to send the 12,000 mailers. In September, Moberg approved the printer’s quote of $3,872.10 but told the company to send an invoice to Greene. Moberg wrote that Greene “will forward you a signed check for the amount due. Those funds will be available for withdrawal tomorrow by noon Pacific Standard Time.”
According to the PDC, at the time Moberg sent the email, bank records show Greene’s account balance was less than $100. On Oct. 1, Moberg wrote a check to himself from his law firm’s account, cashed the check and provide cash to Greene, who then deposited $4,000 into his bank account.
On the same day, Moberg sent an email to the printer with the scanned copy of the check to authorize payment for printing and mailing, and voters received the mailer about 10 days later.
When the PDC reached out to Greene in Sept. 2015, “Greene initially refused to disclose his or Moberg’s involvement with the Dano mailer. Instead, Greene demanded an explanation of how the PDC staff came to associate him with the Dano mailer,” the Thurston County judge stated.
Greene and Moberg later responded in writing through their attorney. In his ruling, the judge wrote, “Significantly, their January 22, 2016 letter to the PDC omitted Moberg’s role in providing the funds needed for the Dano mailer and instead represented that ‘Ken Greene was the sole decision-maker and financial contributor.’”
Later, the state deposed both Greene and Moberg in which the two repeated the claim under oath.
“While under oath, each defendant represented that no one other than Greene had any role in paying for the Dano mailer, and that Moberg, in particular, did not help pay for the mailer,” the judge wrote. “More than two months later, after the PDC had requested and obtained a copy of Greene’s bank statement, which showed that a $4,000 deposit had occurred on Oct. 1, 2013, defendants’ then counsel revealed to the PDC that Moberg was in fact the source of the funds used to pay for the Dano mailer.”
(1) comment
And yet an Unregistered PAC at the time (Ag power users), supported by a handful of VERY well off Farmers, admittedly supported 2 candidates of their own for Grand County PUD for the sole purpose of keeping rates artificially low for this select group of "Farmer's" high horsepower pumps draining the Ground Water Aquifers.
Ag Power Users deliberately shielded their members who contributed to this cause of supporting these candidates from public disclosure. Why would they do that??
Ag Power User's fine: $2,500 dollars... A drop in the bucket for these few "Farmers" saving MILLIONS in power costs as they buy power at BELOW cost of service..
But yet their case is different from this case and the fines issued --- HOW??
