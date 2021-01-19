MOSES LAKE - An huge building that will house an abundance of athletic activities is reportedly open for business as of Friday, January 15.
Owned by former Major League Baseball catcher Ryan Doumit of Moses Lake, The Six Training Facility is situated at College Parkway NE between the Grant County International Airport and Big Bend Community College.
The massive facility is specialized for indoor baseball, softball, and soccer, but can be utilized in many ways.
The Six Training Facility includes a fully netted and enclosed regulation sized infield, 5 hitting/pitching cages, and soccer field. The hitting/pitching cages and center divider net, retract to open up the entirety of the 37,500sq. ft. turf surface.
The structure will also host athletic camps and classes; it will soon feature a training gym.
For more about this place, visit its website: www.thesixtrainingfacility.com