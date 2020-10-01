MOSES LAKE - Does the name Dick Deane ring a bell? If you’ve lived in Moses Lake long enough it should.
1984 Moses Lake High School grad Clemencia Castro-Woolery believes Dick Deane should be the name of Moses Lake’s second high school. On Monday, Clemencia asked the community on social media to nominate names for the new school.
The 1985 Miss Washington and Miss America Runner-Up says Dick Deane had an inspiring impact on she and her brother’s lives.
A former KIRO TV news reporter turned business lawyer who owns a law firm in Tacoma says Deane coached her brother, Rudy, in the 1970’s. Clemencia says she and Deane’s daughter grew up watching Dick and Rudy during wrestling practice and matches. Clemencia says Deane’s influence on her brother resonated with her.
“I saw how he trained and mentored my brother, he told him ‘if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.’” Clemencia says Dick Deane still stays in touch with her family today.
Deane was a wrestling coach and educator in the Moses Lake School District, but he was also a civil servant serving on Moses Lake’s city council and as the city’s mayor. Deane, a lifelong Moses Lake resident, was presented with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Proclamation by former Mayor Karen Liebrecht.
In July 2019, the Moses Lake school board approved plans to build a second high school by Fall of 2022, a timeline that has likely been delayed due to the pandemic.
The second high school will be built adjacent to Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center and the existing Moses Lake High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.