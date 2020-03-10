MOSES LAKE - A former Moses Lake Lioness Club president is accused of stealing close to $5,000 from the organization.
Melisha Cook, 41, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree theft (taking, deception, embezzlement and misdelivered property). Cook is not in custody and has not yet made her first court appearance. Cook was a member of the Lioness Club since 2011 and served as president from 2017 through 2018, and secretary in 2018 and 2019.
Mose Lake police detectives began investigating Cook in June 2019 after a Lioness Club member reported concerns regarding possible fraudulent charges on the club’s credit card, according to police.
Club members told police the card as been used by Cook, who reportedly did not provide receipts for her purchases. Cook later turned over the receipts and reportedly said “she would pay back what she had spent using the Lioness Club credit card,” court records state.
The credit card in question was kept in a desk drawer and Cook had “free access” to the card during her time as president. Club members told police the card was only to be used for club-related purchases.
The club treasurer told police Cook would help her with data entry and reconciling the club’s credit card account, and on several occasions, Cook was unable to provide receipts for purchases, police stated.
Cook resigned from the club in April 2019 after she was reportedly confronted about her alleged frequent use of the credit card. After resigning, Cook allegedly admitted to using the card for personal use.
In August 2019, Cook was interviewed by Moses Lake police, where she reportedly admitted to using the card for personal use and she “felt horrible for what she had done,” court records state. Cook also reportedly admitted to helping with data entry and that she “probably did” take advantage of the club treasurer.
A three-ringed binder containing receipts and financial records was reviewed by Cook during the police interview. Cook reportedly highlighted $4,749.70 worth of purchases she had made for personal use, according to police.
“I asked Cook her reasoning for using the Lioness Club credit card for personal items. Cook told me she was not thinking and needed some extra help at the time,” detectives wrote. “Cook said she ‘makes bad judgement.’ Cook told me she knew what she was doing was wrong.”
