MOSES LAKE - A former Moses Lake middle school teacher is facing a gross misdemeanor charge for allegedly emailing a video of an underage female high school student engaging in a sexual act in an attempted to have the student removed from a sports team.
Loni Koziol was charged Tuesday afternoon in Grant County Superior Court with cyberstalking, Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano told iFIBER ONE News. The investigative report is not yet publicly available as charging documents are being processed in district court and a court date has not been set.
Koziol was terminated from her position at Frontier Middle School after an investigation by the Moses Lake School District. Koziol has appealed the district’s decision, a process that can take several months.
School district Superintendent Josh Meek issued a statement to iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday afternoon.
“I am unable to provide comment on specific matters related to personnel and or employment matters. One of our eminent responsibilities is the care and safety of each and every student. When concerns regarding that safety and care are addressed we promptly investigate and seek understanding of what transpired. Teachers, administrators, and all certificated staff adhere to a strict Professional Code of Conduct and we take that responsibility seriously. Likewise, when professional school personnel has reasonable cause to believe that a child has suffered abuse or neglect, he or she shall report such an incident or cause a report to be made to the proper law enforcement agency," Meek wrote.
Investigative records obtained by iFiBER ONE News show Koziol allegedly created a dummy email account in November 2019. The district alleges that Koziol used the account to send the video to multiple school district officials, including an administrator and Moses Lake High School coach.
The district’s investigation was reportedly able to connect Koziol to the dummy email account and determined that she had sent the email with the video that had been uploaded to her cellphone.
The person who filmed the video in question, who was not Koziol, was also involved in the sexual act and both Dano and the school district say the recording was done without the female student’s knowledge.
School administrators say the email sent by Koziol was intended to damage the reputation of the female student-athlete and get her kicked off a sports team. The document states that Koziol shared the video because she felt the sports program played “unduly favorites,” according to school district records.
“The investigation found that this motivation, and your acts vis-à-vis Student Jane Doe both before and after the sending of the November 17, 2019 email with the subject audio/video, were consistent with the investigation conclusion that you caused that email to be sent. In fact, all of the persons who received that email with that recording said that they immediately identified you as the person who likely sent it, based on your previous interactions with them about Student Jane Doe; the precise similarities of the language used by the sender of that email and language you had used with them in your reference to Student Jane Doe; and the obvious goal you’d otherwise revealed to them, of having Student Jane Doe kicked off…,” the district’s report stated. “This unlawful act was intended to deprive the student of her entitlement to participate in that school-sponsored extracurricular program (as well as her participating in those ‘outside’ (redacted) activities).”
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged conduct. The school district reported that Koziol allegedly admitted to the allegations to investigators.
The school district also claimed Koziol provided false information several times during the investigation “in an attempt to lead the investigation to inaccurate conclusions,” according to the report.
(6) comments
HELLO...this ‘teacher’ is nothing more than a pedophile and should be prosecuted accordingly.
I’m no lawyer but it seems to me that by sharing an explicit video of a minor engaged in a sexual act must be more serious than cyberstalking. Hell, if I were her parent I’d be livid. I hope they sue the hell out of this low life ‘teacher’. I can only hope that the scum ball ‘teacher’ is black balled from the profession and is indeed made to be on a sexual offenders list.
The young woman who was violated can never regain the innocence of youth.
Really sending a tape of a child in an inappropriate act not to her parents but to people who Loni wanted to see this illegal video to HARM this child and to promote her own agenda. If u don’t consider that bullying I wonder if we can all view u doing inappropriate behavior taped with out ur permission. And ur probably an adult not a vulnerable child.
@CP.. where are you getting all this "extra" information??
Nobody has said that Loni was attempting to harm this child as you put it.. I am not sure I would classify it as Bullying when it wasn't used against the victim but as an example.. Inappropriate sure but bullying.. not sure that is the right terminology.
But while I feel sorry for the "victim".. EVERYONE needs to know that all acts in today's world are really not private.. There is a thin veil that is easily pulled back. If you are going to be ashamed of an act you do (regardless of age) you MIGHT rethink saying or doing it..
This teacher and student BOTH found this out the hard way..
Who is Loni Koziol? Any relations?
If all the people whom received child porn for an anomus sender and knew who sent this video who the sender was that shows that this is not the first child abuse PERPETRATED by this so called teacher. Teachers who abuse their authority to destroy children lives should be held accountable by the law. Laws are made to protect the victim (a child) not the perpetrator. SO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AGAINST THESE VILE ACTS. SUISIDE is taken place by young children who have been victoms of such despicable acts. Come on take this horrible behavior and put her on the list of sexual offenders. SHE has been allowed to have authority over our children . TIME TO PROTECT OUR KIDS!!! WHO wants their child to be her next victim .
Good Luck Dano:
When in my opinion this can't even rise up to the start of a cyberstalking case.
RCW 9.61.260
Cyberstalking.
(1) A person is guilty of cyberstalking if he or she, with intent to harass, intimidate, torment, or embarrass any other person, and under circumstances not constituting telephone harassment, makes an electronic communication to such other person or a third party:
A defense is going to ask a jury simple questions..
Did the accused INTEND to harrass the victim?
Did the accused INTEND to intimidate the victim?
Did the Accused INTEND to torment the victim?
Did the Accused INTEND to embarrass the victim??
The intended target NEVER seems to be the victim but only an example of school favoritism.
Now this might be part of a back room deal to avoid the more severe charge that would be warranted such as:
RCW 9.68A.070
Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Either way doesn't matter to me because WHO actually sends video's of child pornography in today's world through fake emails ?? We all do stupid things this person just got caught..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.