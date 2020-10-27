EPHRATA - Less than a year into his tenure as Spokane’s City Administrator, longtime Ephrata City Administrator Wes Crago is coming back to the city where his career as a public administrator bloomed. Crago spent 16 years with the City of Ephrata as it’s city administrator before being recruited by newly-elected Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward to become the city’s administrator in December 2019.
A city administrator is a top manager, overseeing policy development, staffing and finances for a city.
On Tuesday, Crago confirmed during a phone conversation with iFIBER ONE News that he’s accepted a position as a program administrator with Ephrata-based Clear Risk Solutions. Clear Risk Solutions is a private company that administers insurance programs and offers risk management services, according to its website. Crago says Clear Risk Solutions had been pursuing each other for a long time. Crago’s tenure with Clear Risk Solutions will begin on Monday, Nov. 2.
iFIBER ONE News asked Crago about his decision to return to Ephrata. Crago says “connections and family” are the reason for his return. Crago also stated, “I knew that Spokane was not a permanent thing, our family had planned on returning to Ephrata when our Spokane adventure ended.”
Crago says he sold his home when he left Ephrata and is now looking to purchase another home in the area.
(1) comment
Got tossed from the big city and right back into the arms of his butt kissing friends.
BULLCRAP!
