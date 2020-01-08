WENATCHEE - A familiar face to local law enforcement has been chosen to lead East Wenatchee’s police force in an interim capacity. Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins will "unretire" for the role of the city’s interim police chief as the municipality tries to find a permanent police chief. Robbins replaces Randy Harrison who retired at the end of the year amid internal conflict in the police department. Robbins served as Wenatchee’s police chief for 15 years prior to retiring in 2016.
“I look forward to working together with Mayor Crawford, the city council and East Wenatchee police personnel in their department,” Robbins said. “I believe the East Wenatchee police department is a good agency with dedicated personnel and I’m anxious (eager) to get this process underway!”
The city of East Wenatchee is working with Prothman, a consulting firm that specializes in recruitment services for government agencies to recruit a permanent police chief. The city of East Wenatchee plans to fill the police chief position by early summer.
