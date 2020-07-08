Washington attorney general says a longtime internet service provider in the Wenatchee Valley has a steep penalty to pay due to hidden fees and a misleading representation of internet speeds.
Now owned by Northwest Fiber, Frontier Communications Northwest has been ordered to pay the state of Washington $900,000. The payment resolves an Attorney General’s Office investigation that found that Frontier Northwest did not disclose fees when advertising and selling its products, and misled subscribers about internet speeds it could provide.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Frontier’s unlawful deception impacted thousands of Washington consumers. Ferguson says his investigation of Frontier was prompted by more than 600 complaints about the company.
The majority of the $900,000 payment will be set aside to provide restitution to impacted customers.
“Broadband access is integral to our daily lives,” Ferguson said. “The current pandemic has only amplified its importance. Knowing the true cost and speed of our internet connection is essential to make an informed decision about a service that connects us to our work and to each other. Companies must be able to deliver what they promise, at the price they advertise.”
The Attorney General’s investigation focused on Frontier Northwest’s failure to adequately disclose fees during sales of cable, internet, and phone services since 2016. For example, the company charged as much as $3.99 — nearly $50 per year — for an “Internet Infrastructure Surcharge,” without adequately disclosing the surcharge in its advertising.
At one point, Frontier Northwest served 165,000 customers across rural portions of Washington state; about 6,000 of its customers lived in Chelan and Douglas counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.