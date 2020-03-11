IRVING, Texas - Former Washington State All-American kicker Jason Hanson has been named to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class.
“It’s kind of surreal to look back at what happened at Washington State and how much fun it was walking on there to nw being in something so selective as the College Football Hall of Fame,” Hanson said. “It’s so special it’s almost overwhelming, it’s really cool.”
Hanson becomes the fifth Cougar player and ninth Cougar to be inducted into the College Hall of Fame, joining players Glen “Turk” Edwards, Mel Hein, Rueben Mayes and Mike Utley, along with coaches William “Lone Star” Dietz, Forest Evashevski, Dennis Erickson and Orin Hollingbery.
Hanson, who is just the second kicker ever inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, was an All-American kicker and punter for WSU from 1988-91, earning The Sports News Freshman All-America first team honors in 1988 after a record-break season in which he was responsible for 91 points. His two field goals helped the Cougars upset No. 1 UCLA as WSU finished the season with a No. 16 ranking.
“Jason Hanson epitomizes all that is good in college athletics,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun stated. “From walk-on, to All-American, to NFL, to now Cougar Football Hall of Fame, Jason has earned this wonderful accomplishment.
Hanson became WSU’s first unanimous first-team All-American his sophomore season, connecting on a WSU single season record 21 field goals. As a junior, Hanson was named All-Pac-10 as both a punter and kicker and was also an All-American punter. As a senior, Hanson earned All-American honors as both a punter and kicker.
Hanson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft and played 21 season with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors twice.
(1) comment
GO COUGS !!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.