9 p.m. UPDATE - The two women who went missing for two days in the Chelan County wilderness have been found. Chelan County Sheriff's officials posted minimal details about them being found, but say they appear to be ok.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------LEAVENWORTH - It was supposed to be a day hike, but it’s lasted far longer than that, according to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Two young women, one from Monroe and the other from Seattle, are now on a hiking trip gone awry.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost started hiking from the Stuart Lake Trailhead on Saturday and were supposed to reach the Snow Lakes Trailhead, a 7.9-mile hike according to Google Maps.
Deputies say the pair were supposed to be out of the woods by 8 p.m., but that didn’t happen.
Hope Ryan is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, wearing a bright green T-shirt and black yoga pants with a bright green coat and dark-colored backpack. Kristen is 5-feet-8-inches tall with a medium build. She is believed to be wearing a green Dri-Fit shirt with a black tank top or gray T-shirt underneath with black pants, blue hiking boots and a navy backpack.
Deputies say the two were spotted at Inspiration Lake at 5 p.m. on Saturday which is miles south of their intended hiking path. There was a possible sighting of the two near Earle Lake at noon on Sunday which is several miles northeast of where they were on Saturday.
