MOSES LAKE - Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County as the countywide total is now at 243.
The new cases are residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. All four cases are still being investigated and the exposure setting is unknown at this time. Test result turnaround was one day for these cases.
An estimated 170 cases are pending test results. Of the 243 confirmed cases, three patients — up one — remain hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
According to the state Department of Health, Grant County is averaging 15.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents between May 15 and May 28, the latest complete data used by the state.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 56
- Moses Lake: 59
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 86
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
“The quickest way to get our county and business open — and keep them open — is to control the virus,” health district officials stated. “That looks like all of us wearing cloth facing coverings around other people, staying six feet away from others, and washing your hands.”
Statewide, more than 22,400 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,135 people have died.
