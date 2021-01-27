On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News was informed by the Washington State Dairy Federation that four local farms are defendants in a class-action lawsuit involving 26 total farms in Washington state.
The lawsuit is based on a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that determined withholding overtime pay from dairy workers was unconstitutional.
At this point, the ruling doesn’t specify if it only applies to dairy farms.
A Tacoma lawyer reportedly filed suit against an Adams County egg production farm on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, a dairy farm out of Moses Lake was roped into the same lawsuit. Both farms have yet to be formally served. The Washington Dairy Federation asked that we withhold the names of the farms until they’ve had ample time to be informed of the litigation.
On December 31, 2020, Alan Bartlheimer and Victor Mandonca had lawsuits filed against them for the same reason.
The Washington State Dairy Federation says the lawsuits seek three years of overtime back pay; and money for unpaid breaks and meal time.
Dan Wood of the Washington State Dairy Federation says the class action lawsuit is nothing, but a “money grab” for attorneys.
“They are ambulance chasers, the lawyers involved are advertising about it,” he told iFIBER ONE News. “The workers won’t see much of that money, much of it will go to the attorneys.”
According to state law, underpaid workers can lawfully collect overtime wages that went unpaid over the last three years.
If the state law were to go unchallenged, it would cost dairy farms as much as $120 million; that doesn’t include all other farms which would bring the litigation total past $1 billion dollars, according to Wood.
Backed by Washington farmers, Senate Bill 5172 will be heard in Thursday’s Senate Labor Committee at 8 a.m. The bill is sponsored by Republican lawmakers Curtis King of Yakima and Gary Schoesler of Ritzville.
Senate Bill 5172 does the following:
- Prohibits courts from awarding retroactive overtime pay when the award creates a substantially inequitable result.
- Outlines factors that create a substantially inequitable result.
- Contains an emergency clause.
If the bill were to become law, farm workers would still be entitled to future overtime pay.