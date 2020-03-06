SOAP LAKE - Four people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon on state Route 28 about 10 miles east of Soap Lake.
Robert Bird, a 71-year-old Electric City man, was stopped at the stop sign at Stratford Road, at the intersection with SR 28, in the town of Stratford at about 1 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Bird entered the highway and his 2005 Chrysler minivan was struck by an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway, according to the state patrol.
Bird was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries. His passenger, 69-year-old Sharon Bird, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.
The driver of the pickup truck, 40-year-old Ellensburg resident Seth C. Williams, had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. His passenger, 40-year-old Koren Williams, was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.
The state patrol determined Robert Bird failed to yield and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.