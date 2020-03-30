MOSES LAKE - New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ephrata, Quincy and Warden, bringing the total cases in Grant County to 63.
Two new cases were confirmed in Ephrata, one in Warden and one in the Quincy area, which is now up to 33 cases.
A total of seven patients who have tested positive are currently hospitalized, according to the Grant County Health District. About 230 cases are pending test results, with 31 probable cases reported. Probable cases are individuals that have COVID-19 symptoms and are in close contact of a confirmed case.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 7
- Grand Coulee: 0
- Mattawa: 9
- Moses Lake: 9
- Quincy: 33
- Royal City: 2
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 2
On Monday, the state created an online form for reporting businesses that may be violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The online form is available online here: https://bit.ly/3bBZ9yH
Inslee on Monday also provided guidance to law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings.
“Since I announced the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order for our state, we have seen social distancing and other compliance from businesses and residents across Washington for the good of the public health,” Inslee said. “But thousands of calls are also pouring in to state and local agencies from concerned residents, with reports that some individuals and businesses are not in compliance. These people are concerned about their health, the health of others, and how the actions of those who willfully violate this order may ultimately drag out the COVID-19 crisis even longer.”
Inslee said the first step law enforcement will take is to educate businesses and individuals about how their actions increase the risks to public safety.
Nearly 4,900 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the state as the death toll is at 195, according to the state Department of Health. Adams County has 13 cases, Chelan County is at 14 and Douglas County at five.
Why is Sea Tac open?????????
