ELLENSBURG - Four people were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg.
Alfredo Calderon Diaz, a 48-year-old Federal Way man, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche east on I-90 when he reportedly drove off the interstate to the left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Calderon Diaz then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. Two passengers in the rear seats were ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its tires blocking the eastbound lanes.
Calderon Diaz was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for his injuries. The three passengers in the vehicle, 48-year-old Maria Calderon, 23-year-old Karen Calderon Valencia and 18-year-old Jovanny Calderon Valencia, were all taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Troopers reported Karen Calderon Valencia and Jovanny Calderon Valencia were not wearing seatbelts.
The state patrol cited Calderon Diaz for driving too fast for road conditions.
Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than three hours as troopers investigated the crash.
