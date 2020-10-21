WARDEN - Four people are facing drug charges in connection to a Sept. 23 investigation into drug trafficking in Warden.
Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and Warden police served a search warrant at 4636 Road U Southeast as part of the investigation. Methamphetamine, heroin and illegal marijuana were reportedly seized from the property.
Three suspects were taken into custody including Derek J. Duplichan, 27, for possession of meth, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm; and Joshua A. Jenkins, 28, and Nancy M. Montejano, 36, for possession of heroin. Charges were also referred to the prosecutor’s office for 53-year-old Marla A. Duplichan for unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, possession of meth with intent to distribute and delivery of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s office officials say information on the case was delayed due to the ongoing investigation.
