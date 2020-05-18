MOSES LAKE - A fourth Grant County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Grant County Health District.
The death involved a man in his 50s from Grand Coulee.
“Our hearts are with his family and friends,” health district officials stated. “On behalf of Unified Command, our staff, Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”
In April two Grant County residents — a Mattawa man in his 50s and a Moses Lake man in his 60s — died from COVID-19. A Quincy man in his 80s died in early March, according to the health district.
On Monday, four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grant County. A confirmed case on Sunday was reassigned to another county where the patient resides, according to the health district. Total confirmed cases in Grant County are at 193.
