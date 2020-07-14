Out of America’s 3,141 counties, Franklin, Adams, Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties rank towards the top in terms of COVID-19 case rates.
Metrics provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute released the daily number of cases per 100,000 in each county and ranked each jurisdiction accordingly based on that information.
Sources used by Harvard’s Global Health Institute include the World Health Organization.
Based on data released on globalpandmics.org, Franklin County is ranked as having the 26th highest daily COVID-19 rate per 100,000 in America. According to the metrics, Franklin County’s daily COVID-19 rate is 75 daily cases per 100,000.
Stats provided have a seven-day moving average.
Adams County ranked 99th overall with 51 average daily cases per 100,000. Grant County is listed at 261st with a daily cases rate of 35.3 per 100,000. Douglas County is at 286 with a 33.7 per daily average case rate and Chelan County sits at 416 with a rate of 27.3.
Each county in the U.S. was color-coded under four different categories.
Green – On Track for Containment
Yellow – Community Spread
Orange – Accelerated Spread
Red – Tipping Point
Franklin, Adams, Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties are coded red.
(29) comments
It's going to get much worse.
What will they do in the urban areas when they quit delivering food and such?
Society is a very thin coat of paint on the animal need to survive.
Ya got that right. U-dub epidemiologists estimate 240,000 dead by election time this fall.
Oh, how can I forget LA?
I heard that the Moses Lake DOL has been flooded with westsiders.
Our governor is just shuffling the people into other counties where they can do business and share one virus or another.
You accidentally looked too far back. The last time our country failed this hard was when Ol Bama was president.
Ah, yes. The ol' "make a huge mess and then point at the liburrrruls" ruse. Classic rube-delusion strategy. Hey, it works!
Stock market turned around a month after Obama took office, and despite every attempt by GOP obstructionists, kept on rolling. Amazingly the dollar didn't "crash" and Obamacare didn't "bankrupt" the country.
Then we get King Cheato the Repugnants pulled their second-favorite trick: Tax cuts for the rich and the corporations, which always results in a juiced, bubble market. Look it up. Hey, that works too, and if you're wise to the game you can make a tidy sum.
It doesn't matter any more. Cheato's chimps are going back in their cages, and it won't matter how much crap they fling.
👉🏻 Shallow end
@trumpus.. Obamacare didn't bankrupt the Country?? You obviously haven't researched those numbers..
You might not like Trump but if you think any president is going to do any better.. GOOD LUCK.. Not to mention Biden just released a 2 TRILLION dollar spending plan with absolutely NO PlAN to pay for it.. OTHER than democratic spew about taxing the rich, taxing businesses, and adding to the national debt.. So much difference there..
Let’s crack the history book and look at the last time our country failed this hard. We had a ‘businessman” president named Hoover and the GOP controlled both houses of Congress.
And they said, “This will fix itself, everybody get back to normal . . .”
Then what happened? The GOP got tossed out for being do-nothings, Social Democracy got put in place . . . and the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project got built, after many years of GOP obstruction.
Everybody knows what King Cheato and his chimps are deathly afraid of here. All the caterwauling about “where our country is going” blah blah blah.
The GOP once again has a clueless “businessman” president and is controlled, once again, by hard-right nutjobs whose mission for America is simply unwinding Social Democracy. Nothing else to offer.
Any guess what’s going to happen? Hard-right obstinance is going to hand this country over to Social Democracy. Again.
And when the GOP regroups in a generation, it will comprise the sane, caring people I know are the true conservatives in this country. The people I grew up around in my beloved Columbia Basin.
A foreign virus is what it took to dismantle this country and you’re cheering it on. This is why people can’t stand your views on the left. You’re relishing in this. You want to talk about sane people, yet blame this virus on Trump. Sounds insane. Trump built the greatest economy in history in three short years, and he’ll do it again.
Oh so Trump gets the blame for good things, but he's excused from the bad? Got it.
Yeah, that’s how it works. Remember when Obama said it would take a magic wand for Trump to deliver on his economic promises? Well not only did he deliver, but he made Obama and his already awful legacy look incompetent and futile. Remember when Obama blamed Bush for the horrible economy in 2008? Make no mistake, Obama has nothing to do with the last three years, but even I wouldn’t blame him for a virus that clearly wasn’t his fault. This is the lefts opportunity to cast shade on Trump, that is all.
Prior to Covid US had best economy in its history. Lowest unemployment in its history. Lowest unemployment among African Americans in its history. Became the world leading producer of oil for the first time in its history. Killed the worlds most sought after terrorist (Solemani) of its time. The list could go on. All this in three short years. Imagine if he had 40 years like Biden did, this world would really be a special place. Covid isn’t going to stop him, he’ll raise this country from the ashes. 2020.
We were doing great before the Crash of '29, too, and we were proudly having KKK parades in the streets. The the crisis comes, and *thump* the Republicans got nothing but their dogma.
The only thing that saved us so far is that our crisis happened in an election year. So we get checks with The Great Pumpkin's name on them. Nobody's fooled. Start looking for a good rock to crawl under. There's some good ones between ML and Ephrata.
You try to act smart, but your points are just so stupid. You’re going all the way back to 1929 to try and prove a point. Sad. Take personal beliefs out of it and just look at the facts. The Most violent cities, with the most corruption and murder are liberal democratic run cities. Fact. Portland:shithole. Seattle:shithole, Chicago:shithole, New York:shithole, Philadelphia:shithole. Facts don’t lie, sorry they’re inconvenient for you.
You can spot this country's well-known ***holes on that map. They're in red. Is it coincidence that Ulysses S. Grant County happens ride with the good ol' Confederacy?
Your rants are indecipherable. I dont even know what you are trying to say. Are you trying to disprove that those cities I listed aren’t crime ridden cancers run by Progressive liberals? There isn’t any data out there that would disprove that. You guys going to prop up Linda Lightfoot for your next candidate in 2024? Absolute gems, the last two...
@trumpus.. You sure have a thing for the KKK don't you?? And you think the crash of 29 was bad?? Wait until the Government cannot borrow massive amounts of money anymore to pull an economy up and instead will print money devaluing the money supply and bringing high inflation.. Have you ANY idea of the catch 22 that would bring?? I doubt you do because you act like you are about 20 years old and don't have a CLUE of what you are talking about..
Where you even alive in 1929 or are you just triggered by King Cheetoh?
Uh, nope.
http://seattlebusinessmag.com/economy/scores-are-and-greater-seattle-officially-fastest-growing-major-metro-nation
CHOP
Scary pictures for the rubes! Understand this: Amazon has nearly 50,000 liberal millennials working over there, with an *average* salary of $110,000 each. Do the math. And that's just one company. Pissant yokels howling with the coyotes? Take a good look in you Copenhagen spitter, because that's your future with King Cheato.
👉🏻Shallow end. Bring your floaties.
@Trumpus.. Didn't Amazon just build a "second headquarters" in a State OTHER than Washington?? Didn't Boeing move their "headquarters" from WAshington to Another state?? You might again stop talking when you really don't seem to have a "clue".. Oh and $110,000 in Seattle is not as good as it sounds..
You're all over the map with your babbling. You should go back to your primary care provider and see about getting on a different medication or upping your current dose.
@trumpus.. You are probably right because American's act like a bunch of panhandlers now to Rich Government.. Always have their hands out and kissing their but to get more and more and more .. It's always "someone else's" responsibility to figure out how to pay for it but as long as the Government dependents keep getting their stipend and welfare checks the panhandlers will keep kissing their but and asking for more and more..
I agree with you on that one.. It's hard to turn down free money..
No doubt. When the Trumpublicans, with only 40% of national support (guess who) gamed up tax cut package that whacked 20% off the corporate rate, and gave 60% of the personal benefit to the top 20% . . . and then corporate tax revenue FELL 31% because all they did was buy up their own stocks . . . and you pile up a $984 Billion budget deficit in 2019, during "the best economy ever," well . . . . people start to smell a rat.
And we shouldn't get into where the CARES Act money went, right? SHHHHHH. Oh yeah. People are gonna want their money. "Very fine people."
Calm down, Ma'am. No president has that much power over your life.
Yeah, I read that book too. It’s found in the fiction section next to the Chronicles of Narnia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.